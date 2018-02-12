CORAL SHOOT OUT: Perry so close to semi-finals

Joe Perry just missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the big Coral Shoot Out competition in Watford yesterday (February 11).

The Chatteris cueman came through four rounds of the one-frame knockout event before losing to Mark Davis in a sudden-death blue-ball shoot out after the frame score finished level at 36-36. Remarkably that was the third blue ball shoot out of the tournament. There had only been one in the event between 2011 and 2017.

In the first round Perry beat Hammad Miah 53-12 with a break of 51, in round two he knocked out Gary Wilson 28-10, in round three he beat Tian Pengfei 26-16 and then in round four he edged past Mark Williams 61-56.

Cypriot Michael Georgiou won the tournament - his first ranking title - by beating Graeme Dott in the final to land the £32,000 top prize. The 30-year-old, ranked 73rd in the world, had never previously been beyond the last 16 of a ranking event.