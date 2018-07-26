City star Camilla gains a corker of a win for England

Peterborough’s top female rower Camilla Plumb was in winning form for England at the weekend.

The 21 year-old Peterborough City Rowing Club star was competing in three events at the Home International Regetta in Inniscarra, near Cork, in Ireland and she returned home with a gold medal and two silvers.

The gold, her first at international level, came in the lightweight single sculls where she finished three seconds clear of Irish lightweight Orla Hayes, who has raced at many Under 23 World Championships.

In the women’s lightweight double sculls, Plumb joined forces with Philippa Birch (24) from Molesey Boat Club and another gold looked to be on the cards as the England pair got off to a storming start over the 2,000m course.

At the halfway stage though Wales began to cut into the lead and just pipped them to gold at the finish.

Plumb’s last race was in the women’s open weight quads where she was joined by two rowers from Nottingham Rowing Club and one from Norwich. Plumb was the only lightweight in the boat.

Yet again England had control of the race from the start but 500m from the finish line their stroke seat caught a crab which enabled the Irish quad to row through them for the win and England finished in second place.

Plumb’s performances helped England win the senior women’s trophy for the first time in four years.

Plumb was selected for three events, which is very unusual at interntional regattas, on the back of a stunning performance in the trials at London Docklands the previous weekend when she won the women’s 1500m lightweight single sculls by a margin of 10 seconds.

It was her third appearance at the Home International Regatta and comfortably her most successful yet.

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIPS

Peterborough City rowers also achieved some fine results in the three-day British Junior Championships over a 2,000m course in Nottingham.

The best results came on Sunday as Tom Bodily, Tom Jackson, Ted Smith and Callum Gilby, with cox Tom Calver, finished a fabulous fourth in the Open J15 coxed quads, missing out on a spot on the podium by 0.14 seconds in a gripping final.

Benjamin Mackenzie, Jack Collins, James Toynton and Alex Leverage rowed up a year group into the Open J18 coxless quads and they achieved an outstanding fifth position.

Georgina Parker and Hannah Bassett won through to the B final of the J18 doubles and finished fourth (10th overall).

Elsewhere the women’s J16 double of Nia Griffiths and Lily-Rose Mace finished fifth in the C final and George Woodall was sixth in the Open J15 singles E Final.

The Women’s J15 double of Chloe Reed and Milly Hilton missed out on a final by just 1.7 seconds.

Tom Calveley and Brandon Ingle were 10th in the Open J14 skills omnium and Freya Woodall was 55th out of 91 crews in the Women’s J14 singles.