City man Cranfield is a winner over the Boat Race course

Cambridge weren’t the only ones celebrating on the famous Putney to Mortlake course at the weekend.

The day after the Boat Race, Vesta Rowing Club held their annual Veterans’ Head of the River race over the same university championship course and Peterborough Rowing Club had a winner.

The Peterborough City Masters Novice eight. From the left they are James Baille, Tim Jeffries-Harris, Kenny Low, Steve Ackerman, Neil Elder, Neil Beckingham, Joe Smith, George Nash and cox John Canton.

That was Steve Cranfield, who joined scullers from Leicester, Star and Upper Thames Rowing Club to win the Masters coxless quad event.

Out of a field of nine boats, they achieved the top spot easily, finishing 25 seconds clear of runners-up Furnivall Sculling Club.

And out of the 211 crews that competed, they finished 20th overall.

Peterborough had four eights competing as well and the best effort came from the Masters E crew of Alasdair Ryder, Graham Barks, Ian Palmer, Jim Burt, Pete Dolby, Ian Davis, Steve Tuck, Jack Ward and cox Tracey-Rushton-Thorpe, who placed fourth out of 28 in their category and 32nd overall.

Peterborough City Rowing Club members at the Vesta Veterans Head.

The Women’s Masters B crew of Hayley Marsters, Jo Canton, Gemma Singleton, Gail Parker, Tina Allen, Carole Hook, Kate Read, Ilektra Apostolidou and cox Hannah Parker also did well to finish fifth in their group, and the Women’s Masters C crew of Helen Wallace, Caroline Calver, Bridge Lloyd, Helen Griffiths, Hayley Shipton, Jeni Barnacle, Emma Richardson, Sarah Sheldrick and cox Serena Ward were eighth.

Finally James Baille, Tim Jeffries-Harris, Kenny Low, Steve Ackerman, Neil Elder, Neil Beckingham, Joe Smith, George Nash and cox John Canton claimed another good result with seventh place in the Masters Novice eights.