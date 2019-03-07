City gymnast Jarman crowned English junior champion again

Peterborough gymnast Jake Jarman has won a second English junior title.

The 17 year-old Huntingdon Olympic Gymnastics Club member has just been crowned Under 18 champion, two years after winning the Under 16 title.

Last year he took the bronze medal in the Under 18 competition but this year he employed a harder routine with great execution to take the gold.

He achieved an all around score of 80.868 and also won the gold medal in two individual disciplines - the floor with a score of 14.533 and the vault with 14.015.

And completing a great competition, he took silver on both the pommel horse and high bar, scoring 13.367 and 12.567 respectively.

Jarman now heads for the British Championships in Liverpool in two weeks time.

His coach Ben Howells said: “I was extremely pleased with Jake’s performance and result. Hard work pays off.

“Following last year’s fantastic result at the European Junior Championdhips, where Jake took silver on vault and team silver, he now focuses on using this year to build towards becoming a real contender in the senior field.”