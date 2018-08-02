City dominate with a dozen wins at St Neots

Peterborough City Rowing Club crews faced tough conditions at the St Neots Regatta at the weekend but still managed to dominate the event.

They came away with an impressive 12 wins and seven second places and three of the finals were all-Peterborough affairs.

First-time winners Brandon Ingle and Ross Lamont.

Four crews led the way with victory on both days. They were J17 single sculler Benjamin Mackenzie, the J16 double of James Toynton and Alex Leverage, the Masters F double of Pete Orme and Keith Blackman and the J15 single sculler Thomas Bodily.

Following their national success the previous weekend, Benjamin Mackenzie, Jack Collins, Alex Leverage and James Toynton continued their winning streak on Saturday.

After placing fifth at the British Junior Championships, their confidence was at an all-time high and they powered to victory in the J18 coxless quads despite half the crew rowing up two age groups.

Mackenzie also won in his J17 single on both days - by three lengths in his Saturday final over the 1,000-metre course and then by five lengths over 500 metres the following day.

Connor Mumford and Damen Sanderson won in their first race together.

The ‘deadly duo’ of Toynton and Leverage raced together for the last time before Toynton moves away to Hartpury, and they ended a formidable partnership on a high with victory on both days in the J16 doubles.

And on each occasion they faced clubmates in the final. They beat Thomas Bodily and Thomas Jackson by four lengths first and then Henry Barnet and Ted Smith by one and a half lengths.

Orme and Blackman ( Masters F double sculls) beat Yare Rowing Club by three lengths in their Saturday final and then Maidstone Invicta by two and a half lengths in Sunday’s final.

Bodily’s double delight in the J16 singles was achieved with wins over Huntingdon, Derby and Doncaster on Saturday and then Maidstone Invicta, Broxbourne and Peterborough team-mate Jackson (by three-quarters of a length) on Sunday.

Peter Orme and Keith Blackman won on both days.

Two doubles racing together for the first time hit a winning note. They were J14 scullers Brandon Ingle and Ross Lamont and Damen Sanderson and Connor Mumford in the Open band 1 doubles.

And the final Peterborough win came from Ruairi Moore, Ajay Prasher, Steve Ackerman, Neil Elder, Tim Jeffries-Harris, Iain Cameron, James Baile, Kenny Low and cox John Canton in the Masters C eights.

Other second places were achieved by: Thomas Jackson/Thomas Bodily (J16 doubles); Georgina Parker (J17 singles); Georgina Parker/Jenna Taylor (J17 doubles); Chloe Reed (J15 Band 1 singles).