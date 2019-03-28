British League double for city club

Peterborough’s Archway Table Tennis Club became the senior British League champions in both Division One and Division Three at the weekend.

The first team (completing their fixtures at Halton regional table tennis centre in Cheshire) won all 14 of their fixtures to secure the Division One title ahead of Hull and Cardiff.

Archway II (Diccon Gray, Mirek Pazdzior, Simon Pryke and Alan Cherry) with their winners' medals.

Archway’s Adam Jepson from Whittlesey won the averages with an impressive 23 wins out of 28 matches played, helping the team to win promotion to the Championship Division next season – one step from the elusive Premier Division.

DIVISION ONE

P W D L Pts

Archway Peterboro I 14 14 0 0 28

St Marys Hull 14 10 0 4 20

Cardiff City II 14 9 0 5 18

Halton I 14 6 0 8 12

Swerve 14 5 0 9 10

XLNT Draycott I 14 5 0 9 10

Joola Plymouth I 14 4 0 10 8

Wood Green I 14 3 0 11 6

Archway II (playing in Nottingham) also finished the season as champions, ahead of Coalville to secure promotion to DivisionTwo, with Ramsey’s Simon Pryke winning the averages (24 wins out of 28).

DIVISION THREE

P W D L Pts

Archway Peterboro II 14 14 0 0 28

Colebridge 14 11 0 3 22

Greenhouse 14 10 0 4 20

Fusion III 14 7 0 7 14

Nottingham Sycamore IV 14 7 0 7 14

Archway Peterboro IV 14 4 0 10 8

Wensum II 14 3 0 11 6

Corby Smash III 14 0 0 14 0

Archway III and IV finished a creditable fifth and sixth in their respective divisions represented by Steven Gray, Jakub Kurowski, Martin Freeland, Brett Heppenstall, Dave Rowell, Julian Tee, Dave Needham, Rachel Pilgrim and Steve Williams.

The Archway club is based at 282-286 Lincoln Road, Millfield. They are holding free Easter holiday coaching camps from April 15-18 and April 23-26 from 10am to noon. Only 12 places are available on a ‘first come first served basis’. For further details contact Diccon Gray on 07970 575285.