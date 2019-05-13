Lions roar as East Midlands win again

An East Midlands side with a large Peterborough Lions input roared to another big win in the County Championship on Saturday (May 11).

Eight Lions players were in the side that followed up their opening 42-27 win over Warwickshire with a 45-0 away win against Staffordshire at Lichfield Rugby Club.

Jack Lewis on the run for East Midlands. Picture: Mick Sutterby

And four of them - skipper Tom Lewis, his brother Jack Lewis, Kaz Henderson and Nico Defeo scored tries. Rob Mould of Borough also crossed the try-line.

The other Lions in the team, which is coached by Lions coach Vili Ma’asi, were Marius Andrijauskas, Suva Ma’asi, Charley Robinson and Josh Waller.

Borough’s scrum-half Ross Chamberlain also played.

East Midlands conclude their fixtures in the Bill Beaumont Cup with an away game against Leicestershire on Saturday (May 18) at Leicester Vipers Rugby Club.

Borough's Rob Mould scored a try for East Midlands. Picture: Mick Sutterby

East Midlands: Ben Ibrahim, Jack Lewis, Josh White, Paino Hehea, Marius Andrijauskas, Tom Lewis, Rueben Pritchard, Charlie Frankham, Ross Chamberlain, Ewan Starling, Ashley Elvers, Nico Defeo, Max Titchner, Suva Ma’asi, Charlie Reed: Subs: Charley Robinson, Josh Waller, Henry Peck, Brett Daynes, Robert Mould, Mike Trigg, Kaz Henderson.