It's King David of Longthorpe who ruled at the tennis club's Championship Finals weekend

Dashing David Stevenette is the new club champion at Longthorpe Tennis Club.

​The nurse at Sue Ryder won the men’s singles and doubles titles at the city club’s annual Championship Finals weekend, despite heading on court straight from a night shift.

Stevenette beat Toby Eldred in straight sets in the singles final, fighting back from 4-1 down in the second set to win five straight games thanks to precision ground strokes and his speed around the court to complete a 6-2, 6-4 success.

The new champion had beaten reigning champion Ben Rostaing in the semi-final.

David Stevenette with his trophies from Longthorpe Tennis Club Finals weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

Eldred was also a victim in the doubles final as he and partner Tim Palmer were beaten 6-1, 6-3 by Stevenette and Hans Seeberg. Seeberg was the dominant player on court thanks to a supreme all-round game.

The new champions had been pushed hard in a three-set semi-final thriller by Rostaing and Julian Evans.

Eldred completed an unwanted hat-trick when teaming up with Vicky Axe in the mixed double final. They were chasing a third straight title, but Rostaing and power hitter Holly Eccles emerged triumphant 7-6, 6-3.

Eccles was a convincing singles final winner against Axe who also lost the ladies doubles final alongside the singles champion after a brilliant three set contest against Lesley Luton and Sue Roberts who won 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Some of the stars on show at Longthorpe Tennis Club Finals weekend. Photo David Lowndes.

To complete a good weekend for the Stevenette family, David’s father Paul teamed up with Palmer to win the men’s over 45s title. Other age group winners were Roger Cresswell and Graham Moyle, Alison Hurford and Luton, Ruth and Alan Swann, and Angie Axe and Miranda Dale. Angie Axe won her age group title for the fifth year in a row.

FINAL RESULTS

Men

Singles: David Stevenette beat Toby Eldred 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: David Stevenette & Hans Seeberg beat Tony Eldred & Tim Palmer 6-1, 6-3.

Over 45 Doubles: Tim Palmer & Paul Stevenette beat Jason Burgess & Martin Trayford 7-6, 6-3.

Over 65 Doubles: Graham Moyle & Roger Cresswell beat Ray McDonnell and Roy Purves 6-1, 6-3.

Ladies

Singles: Holly Eccles beat Vicky Axe 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Sue Roberts & Lesley Luton beat Holly Eccles & Vicky Axe 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

Over 45 Doubles: Alison Hurford & Lesley Luton beat Angie Axe and Sue Roberts 6-3. 6-2.

Over 65 doubles: Angie Axe & Miranda Dale beat Ruth Swann & Sheila Coolbear 6-4, 6-4.

Mixed

Doubles: Ben Rostaing & Holly Eccles beat Toby Eldred & Vicky Axe 7-6, 6-3.

Over 45 doubles: Alan Swann & Ruth Swann beat Martin Trayford & Sue Roberts 6-3, 6-7,10-5.

Longthorpe have had a decent Hunts & Peterborough Tennis League season The mixed A team won Division Two, the Ladies B team won Division Three, by winning all seven matches dropping just three of 56 sets along the way, and the men’s D team won Division Five.

The club have also reached the final of the Don Brace Cup after wins against Deeping and Buckden, but they will be big underdogs against their hosts City of Peterborough on Sunday, October 6.