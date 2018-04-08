WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS: Lane misses out on GB glory

Have your say

Kim Lane missed out on World Championship glory as part of the Great Britain women’s team yesterday (April 7).

The local lady was part of the British side as they were beaten 4-0 by Holland in a winner-takes-all finale to the Division 2, Group A tournament in Slovenia.

Great Britain and Holland both reeled off four successive victories ahead of their crucial Maribor showdown, which the Dutch dominated.

They struck three times during the second session before sealing their success in the first minute of the final stanza.

Great Britain opened the tournament with a 5-1 success against Australia before beating Korea 3-1.

They thumped Mexico 5-0 and saw off hosts Slovenia 4-1 before coming unstuck against Holland.

Lane scored one during the tournament – against Mexico – and also contributed three assists.