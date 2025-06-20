Veteran Finnish forward returns to Peterborough Phantoms for another season

By Alan Swann
Published 20th Jun 2025, 21:41 BST
Janne Laakkonen. Photo Paul Young.placeholder image
Janne Laakkonen. Photo Paul Young.
Veteran Finnish forward Janne Laakkonen has agreed to stay with Peterborough Phantoms in the 2025-26 season.

The 43 year-old has been a consistent goalscorer in some of Europe’s best leagues throughout his career and last season recorded more National League assists (75) than any other Phantoms player.

Laakkonen has played in Finland, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, France, Poland, Austria, Norway and Hungary as well as the UK. He was a teammate of current Phantoms star Luke Ferrara in Coventry and they re-kindled a successful partnership at Planet Ice last season

Laakkonen said: “I am excited to be back to the Phantoms family for a second year. Last season was fun and we were able to raise our level towards the end of the season. Our intention would be to continue where we left off and be even better than last year.”

New Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait added: “Getting Janne to return is a credit to the club and proves the ambition of the directors. He keeps that continuity of personnel and his vast experience is going to be essential in enabling any success we have this year.”

