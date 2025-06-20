Veteran Finnish forward returns to Peterborough Phantoms for another season

Janne Laakkonen. Photo Paul Young.

Veteran Finnish forward Janne Laakkonen has agreed to stay with Peterborough Phantoms in the 2025-26 season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43 year-old has been a consistent goalscorer in some of Europe’s best leagues throughout his career and last season recorded more National League assists (75) than any other Phantoms player.

Laakkonen has played in Finland, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Russia, Belarus, France, Poland, Austria, Norway and Hungary as well as the UK. He was a teammate of current Phantoms star Luke Ferrara in Coventry and they re-kindled a successful partnership at Planet Ice last season

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laakkonen said: “I am excited to be back to the Phantoms family for a second year. Last season was fun and we were able to raise our level towards the end of the season. Our intention would be to continue where we left off and be even better than last year.”

New Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait added: “Getting Janne to return is a credit to the club and proves the ambition of the directors. He keeps that continuity of personnel and his vast experience is going to be essential in enabling any success we have this year.”