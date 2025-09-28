Two great fight-backs, two penalty shootouts and two wins for perfect Peterborough Phantoms

Brad Bowering scored crucial goals against Sheffield Steeldogs and Telford Tigers. Photo Paul Young

Peterborough Phantoms matches in the National League could soon be carrying Government Health Warnings.

The city ice hockey stars have delivered two heart-stopping, nerve-shredding penalty shootout wins in two nights to maintain a perfect start to the 2025-26 season.

Phantoms beat a Sheffield Steeldogs side now coached by Planet Ice legend Slava Koulikov in a shootout after a 5-5 draw in South Yorkshire on Friday before a repeat result after a 4-4 draw against Telford Tigers at home on Saturday.

The wins left Phantoms in second place behind Swindon Wildcats who have also won their opening three matches. Sunday games, and Phantoms don't have one, could yet alter the table.

Phantoms came back from the dead in both matches, equalising through defenceman Brad Bowering after pulling netminder Hayden Lavigne in favour of an extra skater on both occasions.

Bowering ripped home a superb shot 90 seconds from the end in Sheffield before a goalless extra time period was followed by penalty shot successes for Cam Hough and Janne Laakkonen and a couple of big saves from Lavigne.

Laakkonen had returned from illness to play, while Phantoms also welcomed teenage forward Richard Hartmann back on a two-way deal with the Fife Flyers.

Koulikov’s side struck first through Tim Smith on 8.17, but Phantoms retaliated with two goals in under a minute from Corey McEwen and Dillon Lawrence who netted with a blistering shot.

It was 2-1 at the first break, but the hosts levelled when CJ Garcia struck, only for Phantoms to respond immediately again through another Lawrence wonder strike.

McEwen’s short handed goal looked to have put Phantoms in command, but Walker Sommer scored either side of the second interval to make it 4-4.

And when Bair Gendunov fired the Steeldogs in front with under five minutes to go it looked like Koulikov was going to see off his old side.

That was until his replacement as Phantoms head coach Ashley Tait called a timeout and brought Lavigne to the bench.

Phantoms looked down and out on Saturday night as the in-form Tigers carried a 4-2 lead into the final stages. There were under four minutes to go when Jasper Foster rifled in a fierce shot meaning Tait again replaced Lavigne, and once more it was Bowering who found the equaliser on 58.48.

Another goalless overtime period followed before Luke Ferrara and Laakkonen converted penalty shots to complete a thrilling and successful couple of days.

Harry Ferguson had given Telford an early lead and it needed good defensive work from Bowering and Lavigne to keep the deficit to one goal. Foster equalised before the first intermission, but the visitors regained the lead within 54 seconds of the re-start through Brynley Capps.

Cam Hough soon cancelled out that goal, but Telford pulled clear with goals from Ferguson on 27.14 and Scott McKenzie on 47.02 before Phantoms launched another late fightback.

Phantoms are back in National League action at MK Lightning next Saturday (October 4, 7pm face-off) before hosting Swindon Wildcats at Planet Ice the following night (5.30pm).