Luc Johnson (right) played well for Phantoms against Sheffield last weekend. Photo: Darrill Stoddart

But the motivation is clear because two wins in 60 minutes would enable Slava Koulikov’s men to catch the Knights at the top of the table.

Phantoms are in Leeds on Saturday before hosting the return match at Planet Ice on Sunday (5.30pm face-off).

The city side will need to improve on their worst display of the season last weekend when Sheffield Steedogs triumphed 8-4 at Planet Ice, although there was a bounce back the following night as Phantoms won 5-1 at Huill Seahwaks.

Those results left Phantoms in third place, four points behind Leeds, who have played three games fewer, and a point behind MK Lightning.

After the Sheffield defeat, Phantoms skipper Will Weldon told the club’s media channel: “That was the worst performance home or away this season, but we’ve also delivered some of the best performances in my 10 years at the club this season.