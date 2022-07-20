Jordan Marr. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

Defenceman Tom Norton and netminder Jordan Marr have put pen to paper ahead of a National League campagn that starts on September 16.

Phantoms had already announced the re-signing of forward Duncan Speirs and defender Brad Bowering. They have also recruited forwards Austin Mitchell-King and Ralfs Cirencis from Telford and Solent respectively.

Norton (32) will be spending his ninth season with the Phantoms. He said: “As I have said many times before, it’s a no brainier for me to sign for Peterborough. I am very excited for the new season with the team that is being assembled, and the style of play we are going to bring. It definitely feels like something big is being built, especially with how we performed in the second half of last season.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Norton. Photo: Tom Scott

Marr added: “I’m really happy to be back for my 4th season in Peterborough. A huge reason I’ve kept coming back to the Phantoms every year is the great atmosphere created in the dressing room by coach Slava Koulikov and the longer serving members of the team, and of course the support from our fanbase.

“The tough start to last season could have saw a lot of fans turn their backs on the club, but they stood firm and kept believing in the club and I want them to know how much myself and the guys appreciated that."