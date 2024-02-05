Action from a Phantoms match. Photo: Darrill Stoddart

​The city skaters were beaten 4-2 at third-placed Swindon Wildcats on Saturday before slipping to a narrow 5-4 reverse at home to second-placed MK Lightning 24 hours later.

Phantoms competed well in both matches, but the defeats left Slava Koulikov’s men stranded in fifth place ahead of a trip to sixth-placed Telford Tigers this Saturday and a home game at Planet Ice against the eighth-placed Bees on Sunday (5.30pm).

MK looked set for a comfortable win at Phantoms when easing into a 5-2 lead midway through the game.



But in-form import Lukas Sladkovsky had other ideas and struck twice before the end of the second period to complete back-to-back home hat-tricks.

MK put the defensive shutters up in the final period and restricted Phantoms to half-chances as they searched in vain for an equaliser.

Top scorer Luke Ferrara had fired Phantoms in front in the third minute in front of 1,100 fans at Planet Ice.

MK fought their way into a 2-1 lead by the end of the first period and extended their lead at the start of the middle stanza before Sladkovsky netted for 3-2.

A powerplay goal and a short-handed strike looked to have sealed the points for the visitors before Sladkovsky got to work again.

Phantoms also led in Swindon through Jarvis Hunt before falling 3-1 behind midway through the second period.

Jasper Foster pulled a goal back late in the middle session, but Swindon claimed the only goal of the final period.

AWARDS NIGHT

Phantoms end of season awards will take place at Peterborough United’s Weston Homes Stadium on Thursday, March 28. It’s an over 16s event.

Tickets for the night are priced at £30.00 which includes food, a disco and various other activities.

There are 10 individual awards to be presented and voting details will be announced soon.

The night is being held before the end of the season to ensure all the players and staff members will be present.