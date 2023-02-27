Peterborough Phantoms (white) in action. Photo: SBD Photography

Susters’ milestone goal was the first in Saturday’s 3-0 win in Hampshire. Phantoms followed up that success with a 4-1 Sunday win at Planet Ice against the same opponents.

It was 1-0 after one period in Basingstoke before Tom Norton and Jarvis Hunt added further Phantoms goals.

Glenn Billing also made his 200th Phantoms’ appearance in that game.

The city side also led 1-0 at the break the following night through a Susters goal before strikes in the opening 10 minutes of the second period from Lukas Sladkovsky, Luc Johnson and Duncan Speirs gave them an unassailable lead.

Phantoms gave a debut to young netminder Joe Nolan in the final period.

Basingstoke pulled a goal back in the final frame.

Third-placed Phantoms are four points behind second-placed MK Lightning and six points behind leaders Leeds Knights.

Phantoms are in National League action next weekend at Swindon Wildcats on Saturday and at home to Leeds on Sunday (5.30pm).

Phantoms have a two-legged National League Cup Final against Leeds at home on Friday, March 17 and away on Friday, March 24.