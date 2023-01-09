Glenn Billing (left) scored twice for Phantoms in Hull. Photo; Darrill Stoddart.

The city high-fliers were overpowered by a strong Sheffield Steeldogs 8-4 on home ice on Saturday, but recovered to avenge a recent shock defeat at Hull Seahawks by romping to a 5-1 win on Sunday.

Phantoms were involved in a tough first period battle last night, but Glenn Billing’s powerplay goal in the seventh minute had them in front at the first break.

It became 4-0 by the end of the second period as Tom Norton, Austin Mitchell-King and Martins Susters all netted. Lukas Sladkovsky and Ralfs Circenis assisted on Mitchell-King’s goal, while Susters struck on the powerplay.

Hull did a pull a goal back in the final stanza, but Billing finished what he had started by claiming his second goal of the night to complete the scoring. Duncan Speirs assisted on the final goal.

It had been a different story at Plenet Ice 24 hours earlier. Sheffield took the lead in the second minute which proved to be the only goal of the first period.

There was still no sign of the carnage to come in the final half of the match as Phantoms went 2-1 in front through a powerplay strike from Ales Padelek and a Duncan Speirs goal.

The visitors grabbed a quick equaliser and then went ahead before Padelek bagged his second powerplay goal of the night for 3-3.

Shefield edged back in front before the end of the second period and then ran away with the game in the final 20 minutes, scoring four times before a last-gasp consolation goal from Susters.

