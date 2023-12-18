Tom Norton (left) claimed two goal assists for Phantoms in the win over Solway. Photo: SBD Photography.

The city skaters made it six National League wins in a row by seeing off bottom two Bristol Pitbulls and Solway Sharks at the weekend.

It finished 4-3 in Bristol on Saturday and then 5-3 at Planet Ice the following night leaving the third-placed Phantoms just four points behind leaders MK Lightning.

Phantoms are without a fixture this weekend, but return to action for two huge games on successive nights against MK, at home on Wednesday, December 27 (7pm face-off) and away on Thursday, December 28 (7pm).

Phantoms then tackle Raiders away on Saturday, December 30 (5.15pm) and at home on New Years Day (7.30pm).

It’s feasible Phantoms could be top after that hectic run of games, although second-placed Leeds Knights, the reigning champions, appear well placed with three and four games in hand on MK and Phantoms respectively.

Head coach Slava Koulikov’s team have a healthy six-point lead over fourth-placed Hull Seahawks who have played three fewer games.

Phantoms had to work hard in both games against the division’s lesser lights before securing their latest four-point weekend.

They were 1-0 down after one period in Bristol and 2-1 down early in the second despite a Luke Ferrara powerplay strike early in the piece.

Ralfs Circenis quickly equalised for a second time and Callum Buglass struck for 3-2 on 34.50 to give Phantoms their first lead on the night.

Phantoms were riding their luck at this point as the Buglass shot was deflected in and came after Jordan Marr had some outstanding saves in the visiting net.

The outstanding Ferrara gave Phantoms some breathing space with his second goal on 48.19 and it proved decisive as rock bottom Bristol pulled one back with just over a minute to go.

It proved too little too late and sent Phantoms into the Solway meeting in good spirits.

The city side also started this game sluggishly though as Solway were quick to equalise a high-class early finish from Lukas Sladkovsky.

But Phantoms took control with goals from Will Weldon and Circenis.

It then became a nip and tuck contest with Solway coming back to 3-2 and 4-3 before Circenis clinched the points with just over 30 seconds to play. The other Phantoms goal came from Ferrara.

Sladkovsky took the man of the match honours against Solway with Marr winning the individual prize at Bristol.