Nathan Pollard completed the scoring for Phantoms against Raiders. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Will Weldon grabbed the winning goal at Telford in the final period after Joe Gretton had shot the city side in front in the first period.

Telford soon equalised Gretton’s strike, but Duncan Speirs and Tom Norton set up Weldon for the matchwinner. Corey McEwen assisted on Gretton’s goal.

Lukas Sladkovsky missed a late penalty shot for Phantoms.

Phantoms then blew Raiders away in the opening 20 minutes at Planet Ice as they stormed into a 5-1 lead.

Phantoms hit the front with just over a minute played as Sladkovsky netted against his former side. He was sprung on a breakaway by Brad Bowering and went backhand, forehand, before firing home.

The scores were tied moments later, though, as Phantoms were dispossessed near their own goal, allowing Brandon Ayliffe to find Tommy Huggett for a simple finish.

But Ales Padelek, Brad Bowering, McEwen and Glenn Billing all scored before the end of the first break to effectively end the game as a contest.

It was 6-2 after two periods as Bowering responded to a goal for Raiders from Erik PIatek.

Raiders did threaten a comeback by making it 6-4 with just five minutes to play, but Nathan Pollard completed the scoring after the visitors had pulled their netminder in the final moments.

Phantoms now have 16 points from 10 matches, level with second placed MK Lightning who have played one game fewer. Leaders Leeds Knights have won all nine of their matches.