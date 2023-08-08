Seahawks will fly in first to face Peterborough Phantoms in a National League fixture
They travel to the Bes the following night and complete the month at champions Leeds Knights on September 30.
The first home and away game against each team will count towards the standings in the National League Cup.
At the end of the 20 games the top 4 teams progress to the semi-finals.
Phantoms meet league rivals Raiders in home and away pre-season friendlies on September 9 & 10 and then play Telford Tigers home and away the following weekend.
FIXTURES
September
22 HULL (home)
23 Bees (away)
30 Leeds (away)
October
1 BRISTOL (home)
7 TELFORD (home)
8 Raiders (away)
14 Hull (away)
15 SWINDON (home))
21 Sheffield (away)
22 RAIDERS (home)
28 Swindon (away)
29 MK (home)
November
1 Telford (away)
4 LEEDS (home)
5 Bees (away)
11 Bristol (away)
12 BEES (home)
18 MK (awy)
19 SOLWAY (home)
25 Solway (away)
26 Hull (away)
December
3 SHEFFIELD (home)
9 HULL (home)
10 Telford (away)
16 Bristol (away)
17 SOLWAY (home)
27 MK (home)
28 MK (away)
30 Raiders (away)
January
1 RAIDERS (home)
6 Leeds (away)
7 LEEDS (home)
13 Sheffield (away)
14 SWINDON (home)
21 BRISTOL (home)
27 MK (away)
28 SHEFFIELD (home)
February
3 Swindon (away)
4 MK (home)
10 Telford (away)
11 BEES (home)
17 Leeds (away)
18 LEEDS (home)
24 Sheffield (away)
25 BRISTOL (home)
March
3 Hull (away)
9 Solway (away)
10 SOLWAY (home)
16 TELFORD (home)
17 Raiders (away)
23 Hull (away)
24 RAIDERS (home)
30 Bees (away)
31 SWINDON (home)