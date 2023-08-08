News you can trust since 1948
Seahawks will fly in first to face Peterborough Phantoms in a National League fixture

​Peterborough Phantoms will open their National League season with a Friday night home game against Hull Seahawks on September 22.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Aug 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 12:19 BST

They travel to the Bes the following night and complete the month at champions Leeds Knights on September 30.

The first home and away game against each team will count towards the standings in the National League Cup.

At the end of the 20 games the top 4 teams progress to the semi-finals.

Ice hockey action will be back at Planet Ice in September. Photo: SBD PhotographyIce hockey action will be back at Planet Ice in September. Photo: SBD Photography
Ice hockey action will be back at Planet Ice in September. Photo: SBD Photography
Phantoms meet league rivals Raiders in home and away pre-season friendlies on September 9 & 10 and then play Telford Tigers home and away the following weekend.​

FIXTURES

September

22 HULL (home)

23 Bees (away)

30 Leeds (away)

October

1 BRISTOL (home)

7 TELFORD (home)

8 Raiders (away)

14 Hull (away)

15 SWINDON (home))

21 Sheffield (away)

22 RAIDERS (home)

28 Swindon (away)

29 MK (home)

November

1 Telford (away)

4 LEEDS (home)

5 Bees (away)

11 Bristol (away)

12 BEES (home)

18 MK (awy)

19 SOLWAY (home)

25 Solway (away)

26 Hull (away)

December

3 SHEFFIELD (home)

9 HULL (home)

10 Telford (away)

16 Bristol (away)

17 SOLWAY (home)

27 MK (home)

28 MK (away)

30 Raiders (away)

January

1 RAIDERS (home)

6 Leeds (away)

7 LEEDS (home)

13 Sheffield (away)

14 SWINDON (home)

21 BRISTOL (home)

27 MK (away)

28 SHEFFIELD (home)

February

3 Swindon (away)

4 MK (home)

10 Telford (away)

11 BEES (home)

17 Leeds (away)

18 LEEDS (home)

24 Sheffield (away)

25 BRISTOL (home)

March

3 Hull (away)

9 Solway (away)

10 SOLWAY (home)

16 TELFORD (home)

17 Raiders (away)

23 Hull (away)

24 RAIDERS (home)

30 Bees (away)

31 SWINDON (home)

