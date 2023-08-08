They travel to the Bes the following night and complete the month at champions Leeds Knights on September 30.

The first home and away game against each team will count towards the standings in the National League Cup.

At the end of the 20 games the top 4 teams progress to the semi-finals.

Ice hockey action will be back at Planet Ice in September. Photo: SBD Photography

Phantoms meet league rivals Raiders in home and away pre-season friendlies on September 9 & 10 and then play Telford Tigers home and away the following weekend.​

FIXTURES

September

22 HULL (home)

23 Bees (away)

30 Leeds (away)

​October

1 BRISTOL (home)

7 TELFORD (home)

8 Raiders (away)

14 Hull (away)

15 SWINDON (home))

21 Sheffield (away)

22 RAIDERS (home)

28 Swindon (away)

29 MK (home)

​November

1 Telford (away)

4 LEEDS (home)

5 Bees (away)

11 Bristol (away)

12 BEES (home)

18 MK (awy)

19 SOLWAY (home)

25 Solway (away)

26 Hull (away)

​December

3 SHEFFIELD (home)

9 HULL (home)

10 Telford (away)

16 Bristol (away)

17 SOLWAY (home)

27 MK (home)

28 MK (away)

30 Raiders (away)

​January

1 RAIDERS (home)

6 Leeds (away)

7 LEEDS (home)

13 Sheffield (away)

14 SWINDON (home)

21 BRISTOL (home)

27 MK (away)

28 SHEFFIELD (home)

​February

3 Swindon (away)

4 MK (home)

10 Telford (away)

11 BEES (home)

17 Leeds (away)

18 LEEDS (home)

24 Sheffield (away)

25 BRISTOL (home)

​March

3 Hull (away)

9 Solway (away)

10 SOLWAY (home)

16 TELFORD (home)

17 Raiders (away)

23 Hull (away)

24 RAIDERS (home)

30 Bees (away)

31 SWINDON (home)

​