​Nathan Salem has returned to Peterborough Phantoms after two seasons with National League rivals Hull Seahawks.

​In his first spell with the city ice hockey club between 2017-2022 the 32-year-old forward played 72 games and scored 86 points.

Salem said: “I’m really excited to be returning to Peterborough. I#m looking forward to helping the club build from the play-off success last season and win more trophies this year.

"The team is looking really strong and I’m glad to be a part of it this season. I’m also looking forward to the fans being behind me again rather than against me!”

Phantoms head coach Slava Koulikov added: “Nathan is a versatile player who always plays with an edge and is not afraid to go to the dirty areas.

"With his speed, good vision and excellent shot, he will be crucial on special teams and we will rely on him a lot in all situations.”

Young prospect Louie Kynaston has signed a three-year deal with the club, but fellow youngsters Leo Markey and Justin Dennison have now left Phantoms.

Kynaston said: “I’m delighted and honoured to have signed. I was very fortunate and grateful for the trust and support from my coaches and teammates in my transition from junior to senior hockey.

"I’m looking forward to trying to build on last season, continue to grow my own game and push on from the success we had as a team last year.”