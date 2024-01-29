News you can trust since 1948
Ruthless Peterborough Phantoms put down Steeldogs to bounce back from MK mauling, plus play-off finals weekend tickets on sale

​Peterborough Phantoms stormed to their highest score of the National League season by bashing Sheffield Steeldogs 11-2 at Planet Ice.
By Alan Swann
Published 29th Jan 2024, 11:51 GMT
Updated 29th Jan 2024, 13:07 GMT
Ice hockey action from Planet Ice.Ice hockey action from Planet Ice.
Ice hockey action from Planet Ice.

​The city side have been ruthless against the bottom two as they have twice reached 10 goals in games against Bristol Pitbulls.

The big win over Sheffield, which featured hat-tricks for Luke Ferrara and Lukas Sladkovsky, was the perfect response to an 8-3 defeat at MK Lightning 24 hours earlier.

The net result of the weekend was Phantoms dropping a place to fifth ahead of two tough games at third-placed Swindon Wildcats on Saturday and at home to second-placed MK on Sunday (5.30pm).

Ferrara shot Phantoms into a first minute lead against Sheffield, but the city side didn’t score again until Ivan Björkly Nordstrom struck in the 19th minute.

Goals did then flow regularly with Austin Mitchell-King (2), Ales Padelek, Ferrara and Nordstrom all on target in the second period.

Sladvoksky struck a third period hat-trick and Ferrara completed his treble 15 minutes from time.

Phantoms conceded a first minute goal in MK, but went into a 3-1 lead before taking the first break 3-2 ahead.

But the hosts proved too strong over the remaining 40 minutes and claimed six unanswered goals.

Phantoms scorers were Padelek, Brad Bowering and Tom Norton.

PLAY-OFF TICKETS

Phantoms fans can purchase tickets for play-off final weekend in Coventry on April 27/28 from Friday (February 2).

Tickets are priced at £65 for adults, £50 for senior citizens, and £35 for children.

All tickets will incur a 12% venue-applied booking fee. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or in person at the Coventry Skydome Arena Box Office.

Further information available from www.gophantoms.co.uk.

