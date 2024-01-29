Ice hockey action from Planet Ice.

​The city side have been ruthless against the bottom two as they have twice reached 10 goals in games against Bristol Pitbulls.

The big win over Sheffield, which featured hat-tricks for Luke Ferrara and Lukas Sladkovsky, was the perfect response to an 8-3 defeat at MK Lightning 24 hours earlier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The net result of the weekend was Phantoms dropping a place to fifth ahead of two tough games at third-placed Swindon Wildcats on Saturday and at home to second-placed MK on Sunday (5.30pm).

Ferrara shot Phantoms into a first minute lead against Sheffield, but the city side didn’t score again until Ivan Björkly Nordstrom struck in the 19th minute.

Goals did then flow regularly with Austin Mitchell-King (2), Ales Padelek, Ferrara and Nordstrom all on target in the second period.

Sladvoksky struck a third period hat-trick and Ferrara completed his treble 15 minutes from time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms conceded a first minute goal in MK, but went into a 3-1 lead before taking the first break 3-2 ahead.

But the hosts proved too strong over the remaining 40 minutes and claimed six unanswered goals.

Phantoms scorers were Padelek, Brad Bowering and Tom Norton.

PLAY-OFF TICKETS

Phantoms fans can purchase tickets for play-off final weekend in Coventry on April 27/28 from Friday (February 2).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are priced at £65 for adults, £50 for senior citizens, and £35 for children.

All tickets will incur a 12% venue-applied booking fee. Tickets can be purchased online, by phone, or in person at the Coventry Skydome Arena Box Office.