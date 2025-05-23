Robson re-signs for Peterborough Phantoms ahead of his testimonial match on Sunday, but key forward has left the club

By Alan Swann
Published 23rd May 2025, 11:14 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 11:47 BST
Austin Mitchell-KIng has left Peterborough Phantoms. Photo Paul Young.Austin Mitchell-KIng has left Peterborough Phantoms. Photo Paul Young.
Forward Austin Mitchell-King has left Peterborough Phantoms to move up a level to Elite League club Glasgow Clan.

The 23 year-old spent three seasons with National League Phantoms, scoring 105 points including a personal best 39 (21 goals, 18 assists) in the 2024-25 campaign after moving to the city from Telford Tigers.

Mitchell-King has now opted to play ice hockey full-time after the completion of his university studies.

Mitchell-King told his new club’s media team: “I’m thrilled to be making the move to Glasgow. With some brief Elite League experience and having recently completed my engineering degree, I feel ready to take the next step in my career.”

Scott Robson is staying at Phantoms. Photo Paul Young.Scott Robson is staying at Phantoms. Photo Paul Young.
But defenceman Scott Robson has re-signed at Phantoms as expected ahead of his testimonial game at Planet Ice on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is one of Phantoms’ longest-serving players. Next season will be his 11th with the city club. He has played over 500 Phantoms’ matches.

Fellow defenceman Tom Norton and netminder Hayden Lavigne had already re-signed for 2025-26, but long-serving head coach Slava Koulikov has left to join National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

Robson said: "Re-signing was a no brainer as the club is one big family. I couldn’t be happier about returning for another year and I can’t wait to get going again come the new season. We’ve created a winning culture in Peterborough under Slava and have 6 banners to look back on with happiness and pride. Now it’s going to be a new challenge for the team to overcome with a change of coach, but I’m confident we will be just as strong."

Robson’s testimonial will see players past and present at Planet Ice on Sunday (25th May, 5.30pm face-off). Tickets can still be purchased at https://iceaccount.co.uk/peterborough-phantoms/event-tickets/?event_id=7699&stage=1

