Robson re-signs for Peterborough Phantoms ahead of his testimonial match on Sunday, but key forward has left the club

Austin Mitchell-KIng has left Peterborough Phantoms. Photo Paul Young.

Forward Austin Mitchell-King has left Peterborough Phantoms to move up a level to Elite League club Glasgow Clan.

The 23 year-old spent three seasons with National League Phantoms, scoring 105 points including a personal best 39 (21 goals, 18 assists) in the 2024-25 campaign after moving to the city from Telford Tigers.

Mitchell-King has now opted to play ice hockey full-time after the completion of his university studies.

Mitchell-King told his new club’s media team: “I’m thrilled to be making the move to Glasgow. With some brief Elite League experience and having recently completed my engineering degree, I feel ready to take the next step in my career.”

Scott Robson is staying at Phantoms. Photo Paul Young.

But defenceman Scott Robson has re-signed at Phantoms as expected ahead of his testimonial game at Planet Ice on Sunday.

The 29-year-old is one of Phantoms’ longest-serving players. Next season will be his 11th with the city club. He has played over 500 Phantoms’ matches.

Fellow defenceman Tom Norton and netminder Hayden Lavigne had already re-signed for 2025-26, but long-serving head coach Slava Koulikov has left to join National League rivals Sheffield Steeldogs.

Robson said: "Re-signing was a no brainer as the club is one big family. I couldn’t be happier about returning for another year and I can’t wait to get going again come the new season. We’ve created a winning culture in Peterborough under Slava and have 6 banners to look back on with happiness and pride. Now it’s going to be a new challenge for the team to overcome with a change of coach, but I’m confident we will be just as strong."

Robson’s testimonial will see players past and present at Planet Ice on Sunday (25th May, 5.30pm face-off). Tickets can still be purchased at https://iceaccount.co.uk/peterborough-phantoms/event-tickets/?event_id=7699&stage=1