Ralfs Circenis was the Phantoms match-winner at Raiders. Photo: Tony Sargent.

Ralfs Circenis was the Phantoms star of the show cracking a hat-trick which included the sudden death goal in added time.

Phantoms had fought back from a 3-0 deficit to draw level before the end of 60 minutes. Jarvis Hunt scored the game-tying goal 10 minutes from time with Circenis and Scott Robson credited with assists.

Raiders led 2-0 after the first period and 3-0 early in the second period before Circenis struck twice in two minutes. Corey McEwen set him up his hat-trick goal early into the five-minute period of overtime.

Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr came up with some big saves while his struggled in the early stages.

Phantoms also had to come from behind to beat Hull Seahawks 6-4 at Planet Ice on Friday night.

The lowly visitors led 2-1 at the first break, but Phantoms were 5-3 up going into the final period and Corey McEwen sealed the win with a late goal into an empty net.

That was his second of the night with Circenis also scoring twice. Leo Markey and Ales Padelek claimed the other Phantoms goals.