Phantoms action involving Jarvis Hunt (white). Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

​A hard-fought 5-3 win at Sheffield Steeldogs on Saturday was followed by a 7-5 home success over Raiders at Planet Ice on Sunday to leave the city side with six wins in their opening 10 matches.

That’s a satisfactory mid-table beginning to a long campaign given Phantoms lost their first three matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The city skaters now have two home games next weekend against Swindon Wildcats on Saturday (7pm face-off) and high flying local rivals MK Lightning on Sunday (5.30pm) which means a return to the city for former Phantoms favourite Corey McEwen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a struggle initially for Phantoms to shake off the Raiders and record a fifth win in six games.

A free-scoring first period ended 3-3 before Slava Koulikov’s men dominated the second stanza to take a 6-3 lead.

Raiders kept battling though and ‘won’ the final period 2-1 in front of another enthusiastic home crowd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an edgy finish to the game for Phantoms as Raiders pulled to within one goal at 6-5 with a little over two minutes remaining and only after the visitors pulled their netminder did Ales Padalek clinch the win with a shot into the empty net.

Recent recruit Ivan Björkly Nordström scored twice in the first period after Lukas Sladkovsky had cancelled out an early goal from the Raiders..

Callum Buglass, Tom Norton and Luke Ferrara were on target in the second period.

Phantoms had shown real guts and determination to win in Sheffield the previous night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hosts led three times, but each time Phantoms hit back to level before Jarvis Hunt edged them 4-3 in front midway through the second period.

Man of the match Ivan Björkly Nordström sent his side two goals clear in the final period and Phantoms kept Sheffield at bay rather comfortably to seal a second road win of the season.

Buglass had gifted Sheffield an early lead, but he made instant amends with a long-range equaliser through a crowd of players.

Martins Susters and Billy Thorpe found second period equalisers before Hunt struck to give Phantoms a lead they never relinquished.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duncan Speirs was named Phantoms man of the match after the win over Raiders.

GB SELECTION

Phantoms defenceman Billy Thorpe has been selected by GB for the IIHF World U20 Division 2A Championships in Dumfries, Scotland.

The competition runs from December 5-17.