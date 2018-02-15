Skipper is rewarded with a testimonial match

Phantoms captain James Ferrara will celebrate his fine career with a testimonial.

The homegrown talent has starred for the club in 13 different seasons – a run only interrupted by a spell with Elite League Nottingham Panthers.

And the 30 year-old, who led Phantoms to EPL play-offs glory in 2015, is already thrilled with the way his Saturday, May 5 date at Planet Ice is shaping up.

Ferrara, who recently passed the 500 appearance milestone in Phantoms colours, expects around 60 players to feature in the event. It will involve four teams playing in a round-robin competition.

The teams will take the names of clubs Ferrara has either represented - Phantoms and Panthers – the Penguins outfit he supports in the NHL, and the Pirates he grew up watching.

“I’ve been lucky to have had some great influences throughout my career and also have some great memories,” said Ferrara. “I feel privileged that so many guys are so keen to be part of my testimonial.

“There will be a real mixture of players from the Pirates days and the Phantoms era along with some guys I was with in Nottingham or at GB Under 18 and Under 20 levels.

“It’s something new and I’m sure there’ll be plenty of entertainment. Hopefully it will be a great event for British hockey, not just Peterborough.”

Ferrara will play for all four teams on the night and the line-up for the Phantoms side is already confirmed.

It features his brothers, Robbie and Luke, and step-father Stevie Johnson. Jon Cotton will captain a roster which includes Darius Pliskauskas, Tom Carlon, Chris Allen, James Hutchinson, Julian Smith, Leigh Jamieson, Clint Herring, Tom Norton and James White. Damien King and Dan Lane are the netminders.

Ahead of his testimonial, Ferrara is hopeful the current campaign will come complete with more honours as Phantoms battle with Basingstoke for the NIHL Division One South title.

He added: “We have six games left and we’re going out there with the intention of winning them all and hopefully that will be good enough to win the title.

“It’s all about finding a way to pick up points at this stage of the season. Hopefully all the supporters will get behind us as they did against Bracknell last weekend when things weren’t always going our way.”

n Treble-winning netminder Stephen Wall will be inducted into Phantoms’ ‘Hall of Honour’ this Saturday.

Wall is the fourth person to be recognised in this way after Jesse Hammill, Craig Britton and the late Billy Glover.