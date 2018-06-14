SIGNING NEWS: ‘Mr Reliable’ returns for another season at Planet Ice

Phantoms have retained the services of their most consistent player in recent times for the new NIHL Division One South campaign.

That’s how head coach Slava Koulikov described Robbie Ferrara as he prepares for an eighth season with the club.

Ferrara (28) is one of three hockey-playing Peterborough brothers - along with Phantoms captain James and Great Britain star Luke – and has become an influential defensive figure.

Koulikov said: “Robbie has proven himself to be our most consistent player over the last three seasons and it’s great to have him back.

“He is our Mr Reliable and a coach’s dream who is always one of the first names on the plan for the important moments in games.”

Forward Nathan Pollard is back for a full season with Phantoms after stepping up from the club’s second team during last term.

The 25 year-old did enough to impress Koulikov with a series of hard-working performances and more is expected next term.

Koulikov added: “It is never easy to join a team – especially when stepping up a level – midway through a season.

“But ‘Polly’ was nothing but positive on and off the ice. He’s a team guy, awesome in the locker room and a player I know Phantoms fans will love.”