Phantoms go back to Sunday nights for their home matches

Peterborough Phantoms have switched their home night to a Sunday for next season.
The 2018-2019 NIHL Division One South fixtures released today show most of Phantoms’ home games for next season scheduled for Sunday nights.
Club owner Dave Lane said: “Last season we experienced a lot of change, some we welcomed, some decisions we had no choice in.
“The decision to change our match nights to a Saturday night we believed would help us increase our crowds and attract new fans, as this enabled us to promote to corporate companies and schools.
“Saturdays worked and we did see a huge spike in new fans coming to the games, but the disappointment was we lost many of our regular fans due to the change of night.
“Now we have returned to Sunday nights with a mixture of Saturdays, I am hoping the old faithful fans return and we still continue to attract the new fans we gained last season.”
PHANTOMS FIXTURES
SEPTEMBER
Sat 08 Basingstoke Bison A Billy GloverCup
Sun 09 Basingstoke Bison H Billy Glover Cup
Sat 15 Telford Tigers A Autumn Cup
Sun 16 Telford Tigers H Autumn Cup
Sat 22 Raiders H League
Sun 23 Milton Keynes Thunder A League
Sat 29 Sheffield Steeldogs A Autumn Cup
Sun 30 Sheffield Steeldogs H Autumn Cup
OCTOBER
Sat 06 Hull Pirates H Autumn Cup
Sun 07 Hull Pirates A Autumn Cup
Sat 13 Basingstoke Bison A League
Sun 14 Streatham HC H League
Sat 20 Bracknell Bees A League
Sun 21 Invicta Dynamos H League
Sat 27 Raiders H League
Sun 28 Phantoms A League
NOVEMBER
Sun 04 Basingstoke Bison H League
Sun 11 Bracknell Bees H League
Sat 17 Streatham HC A League
Sun 18 Swindon Wildcats H League
Sat 24 Invicta Dynamos H League
Sun 25 Raiders A League
DECEMBER
Sat 01 Swindon Wildcats A League
Sun 02 Bracknell Bees H League
Sat 08 Milton Keynes Thunder A League
Sun 09 Swindon Wildcats H League
Sat 15 Basingstoke Bison A League
Sun 16 Milton Keynes H League
Sat 29 Swindon Wildcats A League
Sun 30 Basingstoke Bison H League
JANUARY
Sat 05 Bracknell Bees A League
Sun 06 Raiders H League
Sat 12 Milton Keynes Thunder H League
Sun 13 Milton Keynes Thunder A League
Sun 20 Streatham HC H League
Sat 26 Swindon Wildcats A League
Sun 27 Basingstoke Bison H League
FEBRUARY
Sat 02 Cup Semi Finals
Sat 02 Bracknell Bees H League
Sun 03 Cup Semi Finals
Sun 03 Bracknell Bees A League
Sat 09 Basingstoke Bison A League
Sun 10 Swindon Wildcats H League
Sat 16 Streatham HC A League
Sun 17 Raiders A League
Sat 23 Milton Keynes Thunder H League
Sun 24 Cup Finals
Sun 24 Invicta Dynamos A League
MARCH
Sat 02 Streatham HC A League
Sun 03 Invicta Dynamos H League
Sat 09 invicta Dynamos A League
Sat 16 Raiders A League
Sun 17 Streatham HC H League
PLAY-OFFS
Sat 23-Mar Quarter Finals
Sun 24-Mar Quarter Finals
Sat 30-Mar Semi Finals
Sun 31-Mar Semi Finals
Sat 06-Apr PlayOff South Finals
Sun 07-Apr PlayOff South Finals
COVENTRY WEEKEND
Sat 13-Apr National Semi Finals
Sun 14-Apr National Play Off Final