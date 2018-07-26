Phantoms go back to Sunday nights for their home matches

Peterborough Phantoms have switched their home night to a Sunday for next season.

The 2018-2019 NIHL Division One South fixtures released today show most of Phantoms’ home games for next season scheduled for Sunday nights.

Club owner Dave Lane said: “Last season we experienced a lot of change, some we welcomed, some decisions we had no choice in.

“The decision to change our match nights to a Saturday night we believed would help us increase our crowds and attract new fans, as this enabled us to promote to corporate companies and schools.

“Saturdays worked and we did see a huge spike in new fans coming to the games, but the disappointment was we lost many of our regular fans due to the change of night.

“Now we have returned to Sunday nights with a mixture of Saturdays, I am hoping the old faithful fans return and we still continue to attract the new fans we gained last season.”

PHANTOMS FIXTURES

SEPTEMBER

Sat 08 Basingstoke Bison A Billy GloverCup

Sun 09 Basingstoke Bison H Billy Glover Cup

Sat 15 Telford Tigers A Autumn Cup

Sun 16 Telford Tigers H Autumn Cup

Sat 22 Raiders H League

Sun 23 Milton Keynes Thunder A League

Sat 29 Sheffield Steeldogs A Autumn Cup

Sun 30 Sheffield Steeldogs H Autumn Cup

OCTOBER

Sat 06 Hull Pirates H Autumn Cup

Sun 07 Hull Pirates A Autumn Cup

Sat 13 Basingstoke Bison A League

Sun 14 Streatham HC H League

Sat 20 Bracknell Bees A League

Sun 21 Invicta Dynamos H League

Sat 27 Raiders H League

Sun 28 Phantoms A League

NOVEMBER

Sun 04 Basingstoke Bison H League

Sun 11 Bracknell Bees H League

Sat 17 Streatham HC A League

Sun 18 Swindon Wildcats H League

Sat 24 Invicta Dynamos H League

Sun 25 Raiders A League

DECEMBER

Sat 01 Swindon Wildcats A League

Sun 02 Bracknell Bees H League

Sat 08 Milton Keynes Thunder A League

Sun 09 Swindon Wildcats H League

Sat 15 Basingstoke Bison A League

Sun 16 Milton Keynes H League

Sat 29 Swindon Wildcats A League

Sun 30 Basingstoke Bison H League

JANUARY

Sat 05 Bracknell Bees A League

Sun 06 Raiders H League

Sat 12 Milton Keynes Thunder H League

Sun 13 Milton Keynes Thunder A League

Sun 20 Streatham HC H League

Sat 26 Swindon Wildcats A League

Sun 27 Basingstoke Bison H League

FEBRUARY

Sat 02 Cup Semi Finals

Sat 02 Bracknell Bees H League

Sun 03 Cup Semi Finals

Sun 03 Bracknell Bees A League

Sat 09 Basingstoke Bison A League

Sun 10 Swindon Wildcats H League

Sat 16 Streatham HC A League

Sun 17 Raiders A League

Sat 23 Milton Keynes Thunder H League

Sun 24 Cup Finals

Sun 24 Invicta Dynamos A League

MARCH

Sat 02 Streatham HC A League

Sun 03 Invicta Dynamos H League

Sat 09 invicta Dynamos A League

Sat 16 Raiders A League

Sun 17 Streatham HC H League

PLAY-OFFS

Sat 23-Mar Quarter Finals

Sun 24-Mar Quarter Finals

Sat 30-Mar Semi Finals

Sun 31-Mar Semi Finals

Sat 06-Apr PlayOff South Finals

Sun 07-Apr PlayOff South Finals

COVENTRY WEEKEND

Sat 13-Apr National Semi Finals

Sun 14-Apr National Play Off Final