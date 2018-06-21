PHANTOMS ACADEMY: More success for the juniors

Have your say

There was more success for the Peterborough Phantoms Academy recently when the Under 11s won the prestigious Telford Junior Tournament.

They overcame opposition from England and Scotland and were unbeaten throughout the tournament.

In the group stages they chalked up impressive victories against Telford, Milton Keynes and Kirkcaldy to secure their place in the final.

They faced Kirkcaldy again in the final and emerged 2-1 winners.

After a tight opening, Kirkcaldy went ahead midway through but the young Phantoms were soon level after Brendan Ward equalised.

Then with just a few minutes left on the clock Louie Kynaston got the game winner to send the supporters and players wild at the final buzzer.

Also competing at the tournament were the Phantoms Under 15 team and in an extremely competitive group they did well to defeat league champions Chelmsford twice to secure a fifth-place finish.

The two Phantoms teams are pictured above.