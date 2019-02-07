Peterborough Phantoms skipper will celebrate a superb 600 not out

Captain James Ferrara will make his 600th appearance for Peterborough Phantoms this Saturday (February 9) - a feat that is both satisfying and surprising.

The long-serving skipper reaches the milestone when leading the city side into a crunch NIHL Division One South showdown at title rivals Basingstoke.

The 31 year-old has enjoyed a terrific career with his hometown club spanning two spells and 15 years after first making his senior debut at the age of 16.

Ferrara said: “I had no idea this milestone was approaching, but I feel privileged and honoured to have achieved it while playing for our great club.

“I must thank all the coaches I’ve played under, the management and the fans for all their support. Thanks also go to all players past and present who have made my career to date so worthwhile and enjoyable.

“Most importantly thanks are due to my family who are always there for me and do everything they can to help me give my best for the team.

“We have a big weekend ahead. Hopefully we can get the results we need to enjoy more success this season.”

Ferrara is only the second player to appear in 600 games in Peterborough history.

He is second in the all-time list to Jason Porter who racked up a staggering 693 appearances for Pirates and Phantoms.

And another current Phantoms player will also enjoy a milestone moment this Saturday.

Homegrown forward James White makes his 200th senior appearance in Peterborough colours when lining up against Basingstoke.

n Kim Lane has been named in the Great Britain Women squad for their World Championship event in April.

Lane, the daughter of Phantoms owners Jo and Dave, will feature in the Division Two Group A tournament in Scotland.

The Brits have home advantage at the Dumfries Ice Bowl where they will come up against Australia, Korea, Mexico, Slovenia and Spain with the winners earning promotion to Division One.

Lane is a forward who plays her club hockey for the Bracknell Queen Bees. She has also appeared for the Phantoms 2 side in the men’s game this season.