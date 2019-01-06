Peterborough Phantoms let it slip late on again

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms allowed another precious point to slip from their grasp during more late NIHL Division One South drama last night (January 5).

The city team were beaten 3-2 at fellow title challengers Bracknell in overtime after leading 2-1 going into the final minute of regulation time.

Phantoms fell behind to a Josh Martin effort in the opening period before two quick goals provided a turnaround just after the midway point of the contest.

Captain James Ferrara levelled at 30.39 and fellow forward Martins Susters fired them ahead only 12 seconds later.

That is how it stayed until Ivan Anotonov replied with 57 seconds remaining as Bracknell made the most of a late powerplay having pulled netminder Dean Skinns.

And the hosts then triumphed in overtime thanks to a Shaun Thompson goal scored a second after another powerplay came to an end.

The latest setback on the road for Phantoms comes a week after they were undone by a last-minute goal to lose 3-2 at Swindon on December 29.

Phantoms were then pipped on penalties at home by Basingstoke the following night (December 30) so have now gone three matches without a victory.

It’s a run they will attempt to end when hosting Raiders at Planet Ice tonight (January 6, 5.30pm).

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

BRACKNELL

14.50 Martin ass: Malinik/Doughty

59.03 Antonov (PP) ass: Malinik/Thompson

63.09 Thompson ass: VanKleef

PHANTOMS

30.39 J. Ferrara ass: Padelek/Billing

30.51 Susters ass: White/McEwen

Men-of-the-match

BRACKNELL - Josh Martin

PHANTOMS - Jordan Marr