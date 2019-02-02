Only a few local football matches have beaten the weather

Have your say

Snow and ice has wrecked a lot of today’s (February 2) local football programme.

But the biggest game of themm all, the FA Vase fifth round tie between Willand Rovers and Deeping Rangers in Devon goes ahead.

Yaxley, who have an artificial pitch, and Spalding United are hosting games in the Evo Stik League, but the games involving Peterborough Sports, Stamford AFC and Wisbech Town are all off.

Bourne’s trip to Melton in Division One is the only local United Counties League game to survive.

The Peterborough & District Premier League games in Peterborough have survived as has leaders Moulton Harrox’s home match with Leverington Sports.

Local football matches off

EVO STIK NORTHERN LEAGUE

East Division: Brighouse Town v Stamford, Tadcaster Albion v Wisbech Town.

EVO STIK SOUTHERN LEAGUE

Division One Central: Thame v Peterborough Sports

UNITED COUNTIES LEAGUE

Premier Division: Holbeach United v Boston Town, Peterborough Northern Star v Cogenhoe United, Wellingborough Whitworth v Pinchbeck United.

Division One: Long Buckby v Blackstones.

THURLOW NUNN EASTERN COUNTIES LEAGUE

Division One North: March Town United v Downham Town.

PETERBOROUGH & DISTRICT LEAGUE

Premier Division: Ketton v ICA Sports, Oakham United v Long Sutton Athletic, Tydd v Thorney.