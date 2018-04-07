MATCH REPORT: Phantoms tamed by the Tigers

Peterborough Phantoms’ season is over following defeat in the NIHL Final Four today (April 7).

The city side were beaten 4-1 by NIHL Division One North play-off champions Telford in their semi-final showdown in Coventry.

The loss at the Skydome completed a frustrating campaign for Phantoms who missed out on NIHL Division One South title glory to Basingstoke on goal difference before being pipped on aggregate by the same opponents in the play-off final.

Phantoms were boosted by the return of forward Owen Griffiths from a shoulder injury and began brightly, but it was Telford who gradually gained control and hit the front with the only goal of the opening session when Rick Plant pounced on a rebound.

The Tigers’ advantage grew in the second period thanks to two powerplay goals in the space of five minutes from Scott McKenzie and Macauley Halford.

Phantoms rallied as James White lashed in an Ales Padelek pass and that goal provided the platform for their best spell of the contest.

They continued to create chances during the final period when unleashing 14 efforts on Tigers netminder Dennis Bell, but they were unable to find another breakthrough.

Head coach Slava Koulikov eventually sacrificed netminder Euan King in favour of an extra skater with just under three minutes to go.

Phantoms set up camp in Telford territory for a late assault, but any hopes of a dramatic comeback were ended when McKenzie blocked a shot and fired into the empty net with 74 seconds to go.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

Telford

15:26 Plant ass: Weaver/Silverthorn

26: 12 McKenzie (PP) ass: Weaver/Miller

30:56 Halford (PP) ass: Weaver/Silverthorn

58:46 McKenzie (ENG)

Phantoms

32:43 White ass: Padelek

Men-of-the-match

Telford – Dennis Bell

Phantoms – Nathan Salem