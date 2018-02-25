MATCH REPORT: A capital performance in London extends winning streak

Have your say

Peterborough Phantoms continued their winning streak last night (February 24) with a high-scoring away success.

The city team stormed to a 6-1 victory at London Raiders’ lavish new rink in their only NIHL Division One South fixture of the weekend.

Two goals and an assist earned Owen Griffiths the Phantoms man-of-the-match prize in London.

It was a fifth consecutive victory for Slava Koulikov’s side to keep pace with title rivals Basingstoke - and the performance that earned it was hugely impressive.

Phantoms were briefly behind to a Sean Berry strike before a quickfire brace from Darius Pliskauskas turned the contest.

The Lithuanian international netted twice in the space of 15 seconds before defenceman Tom Norton bagged his second goal in as many games.

And Phantoms then put the result beyond doubt early in the second period courtesy of a three-minute double from Owen Griffiths.

Leigh Jamieson was denied by the crossbar in the final period before captain James Ferrara completed the romp in Romford with a powerplay effort.

Phantoms remain level with Basingstoke at the summit, but that situation could change tonight (February 25) when the Bison play at Bracknell.

The city side are back in action next weekend with two crucial home clashes in the space of 24 hours - they host London on Saturday (March 3, 7pm) before facing Basingstoke in a top-of-the-table showdown on Sunday (March 4, 5.30pm).

Their final outing - at home to Streatham - is on March 10.

MATCH DETAILS

Goals

London

5:45 Barry ass: Sylvester/Ayliffe

Phantoms

6:41 Pliskauskas ass: Griffiths/Robson

6:56 Pliskauskas ass: J. Ferrara/Griffiths

12:15 Norton ass: Weldon/Billing

20:29 Griffiths ass: R. Ferrara/Pliskauskas

23:24 Griffiths ass: J. Ferrara

54:35 J. Ferrara (PP) ass: Salem/Jamieson

Men-of-the-match

London – Sean Barry

Phantoms – Owen Griffiths