Greg out to pick up another trophy before he leaves

Greg Pick hopes his Phantoms career will end on a trophy-winning high.

The hard-hitting defenceman is leaving the club at the end of the current campaign as he pursues a career in the police force.

Pick, 24, has represented Phantoms in four full seasons and was a member of their English Premier League play-offs winning side of 2015.

He initially joined the club during the 2012/13 campaign and also had a spell with the ill-fated Manchester Phoenix in 2016/17 before returning to Planet Ice.

And he hopes to make a spectacular exit by helping the club to glory in the NIHL Division One South play-offs.

Pick said: “Winning the play-offs is obviously my greatest memory at Peterborough, and it would be great to have that phenomenal feeling again this season.

“There’s nothing I want more than getting to Coventry again.

“Winning another trophy with all my mates would be the perfect way for my Phantoms career to end.

“I’ve loved playing for the club and being part of such a good group of players. I can’t think of many bad times down the years.

“I’m only 24 so I do hope to play again in the future, but unfortunately I can’t commit to Phantoms over a season of 50-odd games with my new job.”

And Pick insists Phantoms have the ability to turn his farewell trophy dream into a reality at the end of a season in which they were pipped to the league title on goal difference.

He added: “Confidence is always high because we know the quality we possess in our dressing room.

“We just have to show up and battle every single night. If we lose, we have to be able to look ourselves in the mirror and know we couldn’t have done more.

“We’ve always taken things one game at a time and that’s no different now we’re in the play-offs.

“We had to concentrate on MK last weekend and now we’re focused on doing all we can to beat Swindon and make the final.”

Head coach Slava Koulikov admits Pick will be a big loss to the club.

“Greg is a great guy in the dressing room and he has been a fine servant to this club,” said Koulikov.

“He will be greatly missed by his team-mates, his coaches and the supporters.”