Phantoms player-of-the-match Emily Lock in action.

​Clarke has been out of action for 18 months because of injury, but she scored twice on her first game back in a 3-1 win over Coventry Phoenix in National Ice Hockey League 2, South.

That was the second goal of a dominant first period display by Phantoms at Planet Ice.

The first had arrived thanks to a mixture of luck and precision as Hana Meszarosova found the net, after an assist by promising newcomer Hannah Danks, with a shot that first hit two posts.

Clarke was celebrating soon afterwards after burying a first-time shot following good work from assistant captain Laura Brooks.

Former Phantoms player Lucy Farestvedt pulled a goal back in the 29th minute and it took some strong defensive work from Stacie Horn and Emma McCarthy to keep Coventry from levelling the scores.

The final period was keenly contested with player-of-the-match Emily Lock impressing for Phantoms with some ‘coast-to-coast’ bursts.

But a second assist for Brooks and a second goal for Clarke, the sister of former Phantoms, Nottingham and GB player David Clarke, sealed the points for the hosts.

Jo Saville almost claimed a fourth goal with a stunning slapshot that was well saved.

It was deserved win for a team who outshot their visitors 41-20.