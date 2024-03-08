Peterborough Phantoms Women fired up for a cracking local derby at Planet Ice on Saturday

The Phantoms Women's leadership team of, from the left, Stacie Horn, Sara Dawson, Laura brooks.

​Phantoms are hosting local rivals Cambridge Kodiaks at Planet Ice on Saturday (6.30pm face-off) and if the action is anything like the first game between the sides spectators are in for a treat.

Cambridge won that clash 1-0 and, although there was a shortage of goals, it was full of quality play and some hard hits throughout a nail-biting encounter.

There’s more than local bragging rights at stake as the teams are second and third in the table, level on points, with Cambridge having a game in hand.

Phantoms Women's coach Ross Duguid.

Phantoms head coach Ross Dugui d said: “We are all looking forward to what should be a close and exciting fixture. We have worked hard in training over the last few weeks and are hopeful to get a more favourable result this time.”

And the players’ leadership team of Sara Dawson, Laura Brooks and Stacie Horn issued a joint statement saying: “We showed great strength against Cambridge Kodiaks n January and we have worked hard to prepare for this upcoming game. We are a strong and supportive team and we look forward to facing the Kodiaks again on our home ice."

Standings

Cardiff 6 6 0 0 12

Cambridge 8 6 0 2 12

Phantoms 9 5 2 2 12

Slough 6 4 1 1 9

Oxford 9 3 2 4 8

Streatham 8 3 2 3 8

Solent 8 2 1 5 5

Coventry 8 1 1 6 3