Peterborough Phantoms Women fired up for a cracking local derby at Planet Ice on Saturday

Peterborough Phantoms Women are fired up for their biggest game of the season in National Ice Hockey League 2 South.
By Alan Swann
Published 8th Mar 2024, 11:00 GMT
The Phantoms Women's leadership team of, from the left, Stacie Horn, Sara Dawson, Laura brooks.The Phantoms Women's leadership team of, from the left, Stacie Horn, Sara Dawson, Laura brooks.
The Phantoms Women's leadership team of, from the left, Stacie Horn, Sara Dawson, Laura brooks.

​Phantoms are hosting local rivals Cambridge Kodiaks at Planet Ice on Saturday (6.30pm face-off) and if the action is anything like the first game between the sides spectators are in for a treat.

Cambridge won that clash 1-0 and, although there was a shortage of goals, it was full of quality play and some hard hits throughout a nail-biting encounter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There’s more than local bragging rights at stake as the teams are second and third in the table, level on points, with Cambridge having a game in hand.

Most Popular
Phantoms Women's coach Ross Duguid.Phantoms Women's coach Ross Duguid.
Phantoms Women's coach Ross Duguid.

Phantoms head coach Ross Dugui d said: “We are all looking forward to what should be a close and exciting fixture. We have worked hard in training over the last few weeks and are hopeful to get a more favourable result this time.”

And the players’ leadership team of Sara Dawson, Laura Brooks and Stacie Horn issued a joint statement saying: “We showed great strength against Cambridge Kodiaks n January and we have worked hard to prepare for this upcoming game. We are a strong and supportive team and we look forward to facing the Kodiaks again on our home ice."

Standings

Cardiff 6 6 0 0 12

Cambridge 8 6 0 2 12

Phantoms 9 5 2 2 12

Slough 6 4 1 1 9

Oxford 9 3 2 4 8

Streatham 8 3 2 3 8

Solent 8 2 1 5 5

Coventry 8 1 1 6 3

Chelmsford 8 0 1 7 1

Related topics:Cambridge