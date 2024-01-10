News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING

Peterborough Phantoms Women beaten for the first time after cracking Cambs derby

​Peterborough Phantoms Women have suffered their first defeat of the National Ice Hockey League season.
By The Newsroom
Published 10th Jan 2024, 14:00 GMT
Netminder Katie Plumb in action for Phantoms in Cambridge.Netminder Katie Plumb in action for Phantoms in Cambridge.
Netminder Katie Plumb in action for Phantoms in Cambridge.

​The Cambs derby at Cambridge Kodiaks was an eagerly anticipated affair between top sides in South Division Two and it didn’t disappoint.

A fiercely competitive clash Phantoms was settled by the only goal of the game in the 51st minute as the hosts finally found a way past player-of-the-match netminder Katie Plumb.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sarah Reese came closest to scoring for the city side in the opening period after a slick pass from Kodie Dugoid.

Most Popular

There were few scoring chances in an abrasive second period with Georgie Whittemore going closest for the city side following a strong run onto Stacie Horn’s excellent pass.

Neither side gave an inch in the final period, but it was Cambridge who found the winning goal.

Phantoms have another tough encounter this Saturday (6pm face-off) when they host reigning champions Cardiff Comet at Planet Ice.

Related topics:Cambridge