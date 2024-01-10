Peterborough Phantoms Women beaten for the first time after cracking Cambs derby
The Cambs derby at Cambridge Kodiaks was an eagerly anticipated affair between top sides in South Division Two and it didn’t disappoint.
A fiercely competitive clash Phantoms was settled by the only goal of the game in the 51st minute as the hosts finally found a way past player-of-the-match netminder Katie Plumb.
Sarah Reese came closest to scoring for the city side in the opening period after a slick pass from Kodie Dugoid.
There were few scoring chances in an abrasive second period with Georgie Whittemore going closest for the city side following a strong run onto Stacie Horn’s excellent pass.
Neither side gave an inch in the final period, but it was Cambridge who found the winning goal.
Phantoms have another tough encounter this Saturday (6pm face-off) when they host reigning champions Cardiff Comet at Planet Ice.