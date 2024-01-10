​Peterborough Phantoms Women have suffered their first defeat of the National Ice Hockey League season.

Netminder Katie Plumb in action for Phantoms in Cambridge.

​The Cambs derby at Cambridge Kodiaks was an eagerly anticipated affair between top sides in South Division Two and it didn’t disappoint.

A fiercely competitive clash Phantoms was settled by the only goal of the game in the 51st minute as the hosts finally found a way past player-of-the-match netminder Katie Plumb.

Sarah Reese came closest to scoring for the city side in the opening period after a slick pass from Kodie Dugoid.

There were few scoring chances in an abrasive second period with Georgie Whittemore going closest for the city side following a strong run onto Stacie Horn’s excellent pass.

Neither side gave an inch in the final period, but it was Cambridge who found the winning goal.