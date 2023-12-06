Peterborough Phantoms Women are going well in the National League

​Peterborough Phantoms Women continued their strong start to the National League 2 South Division with a 9-5 success against Solent Amazons in Gosport.

Liberty Malachowski was 'Player of the Match' for Phantoms at Solent.

​That followed an excellent 2-2 draw at high-fliers Streatham Storm.

Laura Brooks and Hana Mészárošová scored twice apiece in the first period and Sarah Rees also netted as Phantoms eased into a 5-2 lead against Solent.

Georgia Whittemore scored in the second period which finished with the city side leading 6-3 before Brooks and Mészárošová completed their hat-tricks, while Kodie Duguid delivered a fine individual goal, in the final stanza.

Ruby Allen scored twice for Phantoms in Streatham.

It was a physically demanding game with Phantoms conceding a lot of penalties, but their short-handed defence was in good order throughout.

Liberty Malachowski was awarded ‘Player of the Game’ by Phantoms for her exceptional defensive play.

Phantoms were denied a superb win at Streatham by a last-minute goal scored after the hosts had pulled their netminder in favour of an extra outfield skater.

But it was still an excellent point for the city side who had fallen behind in the fifth minute and withstood plenty of pressure before Ruby Allen equalised in the 14th minute.

Phantoms thought they had won the game when player-of-the-match Allen scored her second goal, assisted by Caitlin Barraclough, 14 minutes from time.

But it wasn’t to be with Phantoms accepting a draw was a fair result in a game where goalie Katie Plumb faced 42 shots.