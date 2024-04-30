Peterborough Phantoms Women are full of spirit as well as quality

Jo Carter-Davis in action for Phantoms Women in Oxford.

​The city side followed a 5-0 win at the Oxford Midnight Stars with a come-from-behind 4-4 draw at third-placed Slough Sirens.

Phantoms are fourth in the latest published table and are next in action at unbeaten Cardiff Comets on Saturday.

Shutout in Oxford

It took just 13 seconds for Kodie Duguid to shoot Phantoms in front from a Hana Meszarosova pass in Oxford and it was 2-0 late in the first period when Duguid showcased her attacking skills with an individual goal.

Stacie Horn struck with an unassisted goal for 3-0 in the first minute of the third period and it became 4-0 in the 34th minute when Laura Brooks converted a Georgia Whittemore pass.

The final goal arrived three minutes from time from Emily Lock, while netminder Katie Plumb celebrated a shutout.

Joanne Carter-Davis earned the player-of-the-game spoils.

Standing up to Sirens

As expected the Sirens were more dangerous opponents and proved it by opening the scoring after just 27 seconds.

The rest of the first period was full of physical confrontations with Phantoms more than holding their own.

It took just 28 seconds of the second period for Hana Mészárošová to equalise after a brilliant piece of individual skill, but the hosts scored twice in the next five minutes to take a 3-1 lead into the final period.

Phantoms pulled a goal at 43:35 as Mészárošová, assisted by Aimee Neaverson, scored her second of the game.

And at 51:07 Mészárošová completed an impressive hat-trick after skating the length of the ice before slapping a shot into the top corner.

Phantoms were now the dominant force, but the Sirens broke away to sneak back into the lead with under five minutes to play.