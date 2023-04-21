Phantoms Womens netminder Katie Plumb.

The city ice hockey team have only been in existence for two seasons, but a win or draw in their final home game of the Division Two National League South season would see them qualify for the play-offs.

Phantoms are currently joint-top of the table, but are unlikely to finish first.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second place could depend on the outcome of Saturday’s game against current fourth-place team Solent Academy, a side Phantoms beat 9-2 last month with Ruby Allen scoring four times.

Saara Karvonen scored twice with Hana Meszarozova, Jo Saville and Aimee Neaverson also on target.

"We played really well against them in our previous meeting,” Phantoms netminder Katie Plumb said.

"To get to the play-off finals would be a massive achievement as we are still a new and developing team and it would be great if we could get a big crowd in to support us and drive us forward on Saturday.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Admission is free.

The play-offs take place in Sheffield towards the end of May.

PHANTOMS MEN

Callum Buglass, Billy Thorpe, Jarvis Hunt and Brad Bowering have all committed themselves to Peterborough Phantoms for the 2023-24 season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hunt said: “I’m really happy to have signed for next season as the ethos in Peterborough is really special and we have an amazing coach in Slava Koulikov.

"It’s been great to win some silverware this year and I’m confident we’ll be competing for more next year!”

The four returnees all played a part in a successful 2022-23 season for Phantoms which included a National Cup Final win and third place in the National League standings.

Phantoms bowed out of the play-offs to Raiders who went to lose 5-4 to League champions Leeds Knights in the final in Coventry last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad