News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago NATO allies ‘agree’ Ukraine will become member state
9 minutes ago Dominic Raab bullying report: 5 key findings as deputy PM quits
52 minutes ago Rishi Sunak’s letter to Dominic Raab after he resigns as deputy PM
2 hours ago Hugh Bonneville announced as host of King Charles’ coronation concert
2 hours ago Deputy prime minister Dominic Raab resigns over bullying investigation
3 hours ago Lana Del Ray confirmed as BST Hyde Park Festival 2023 final headliner

Peterborough Phantoms Women are closing in on a National League play-off place, while the men have been re-signing players

​Peterborough Phantoms Womens team face their biggest match of the season at Planet Ice on Saturday (6.30pm).

By Alan Swann
Published 21st Apr 2023, 12:41 BST- 2 min read
Phantoms Womens netminder Katie Plumb.Phantoms Womens netminder Katie Plumb.
Phantoms Womens netminder Katie Plumb.

The city ice hockey team have only been in existence for two seasons, but a win or draw in their final home game of the Division Two National League South season would see them qualify for the play-offs.

Phantoms are currently joint-top of the table, but are unlikely to finish first.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Second place could depend on the outcome of Saturday’s game against current fourth-place team Solent Academy, a side Phantoms beat 9-2 last month with Ruby Allen scoring four times.

Saara Karvonen scored twice with Hana Meszarozova, Jo Saville and Aimee Neaverson also on target.

Most Popular

"We played really well against them in our previous meeting,” Phantoms netminder Katie Plumb said.

"To get to the play-off finals would be a massive achievement as we are still a new and developing team and it would be great if we could get a big crowd in to support us and drive us forward on Saturday.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Admission is free.

The play-offs take place in Sheffield towards the end of May.

PHANTOMS MEN

Callum Buglass, Billy Thorpe, Jarvis Hunt and Brad Bowering have all committed themselves to Peterborough Phantoms for the 2023-24 season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hunt said: “I’m really happy to have signed for next season as the ethos in Peterborough is really special and we have an amazing coach in Slava Koulikov.

"It’s been great to win some silverware this year and I’m confident we’ll be competing for more next year!”

The four returnees all played a part in a successful 2022-23 season for Phantoms which included a National Cup Final win and third place in the National League standings.

Phantoms bowed out of the play-offs to Raiders who went to lose 5-4 to League champions Leeds Knights in the final in Coventry last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The National League will have 10 competing teams next season as Basingstoke Bison have pulled out.

Related topics:National League