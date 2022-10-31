Phantoms in action. Photo: SBD Photography.

MK ended Phantoms eight-game winning streak with a 5-3 win on home ice on Saturday before the city side bounced back with a thrilling 7-4 win at Planet Ice on Sunday.

The results were enough to keep Phantoms in second place, three points clear of third-placed MK.

Phantoms led 2-0 early in MK through goals from Lukas Sladkovsky and CoreyMcEwen before the hosts hits back to take a 4-2 lead into the final period.

Ralfs Circenis made it 4-3 before MK sealed the deal late on.

Duncan Speirs opened the scoring the following night from Glenn Billing’s clever pass, but the visitors had sneaked into a 3-2 lead before the firstt period ended. Tom Norton had fored Phnatoms 2-1 up a lead that lasted just 22 seconds.

Nathan Pollard levelled for Phantoms after accepting a Norton pass and Slava Koulikov’s men were back in front on 31.13 with a goal from Brad Bowering, assisted by McEwen.

It was 4-4 early in the third period as MK struck on the powerplay before Phantoms turned on a late power surge.

Jasper Foster made it 5-4 and then Phantoms claimed a short-handed goal from Speirs after good work from Billing and Bowering.

Lukas Sladkovsky then rounded of the scoring with a goal of the season contender as he took as pass from McEwen, went round James Griffin, before switching to the backhand in front of Hedley and tucking it home one handed.