Austin Mitchell-King was in goalscoring form for Phantoms at the weekend. Photo: Courtesy of Telford Tigers Ice Hockey Club

The in form city side won 4-3 at Bees on Saturday before seeing off the Bristol Pitbulls by the same score at Planet Ice on Sunday to make it eight wins in a row. Phantoms are two points behind the Knights having played one more game.

It was new club Bristol’s first visit to Planet Ice and they put up a great fight with Phantoms having to survive a 6 on 4 powerplay in the final 90 seconds, after the visitors pulled their netminder, to seal the win.

The first period was quiet in terms of high quality scoring chances, and the sides went into the intermission tied at 0-0.

Bristol took the lead when Caly Robertson tipped Ed Bradley’s powerplay effort beyond Jordan Marr and into the net.

And another powerplay brought up another goal for the visitors, as former Phantom Morgan Clarke-Pizzo hit the back of the net as a touch from Marr didn’t prove enough to keep it out.

But the Phantoms finally hit back with a powerplay goal of their own. When Callum Buglass found Ralfs Circenis in the right circle, he blasted it home for 2-1.

And they thought they were level just moments later when Austin Mitchell-King found the net, but the goal was disallowed by referee Adam Bicknell.

Phantoms didn’t let that get them down though and did eventually find the leveller. It was Duncan Speirs in the right spot, taking an assist from Glenn Billing to backhand home.

The third period began at a good pace and it was the Phantoms who took their first lead of the game. And it was a product of the top line again, as Billing prodded home from close range amidst a goalmouth scramble.

And they doubled their lead through Padelek, as he skated in from the right and ripped an unstoppable effort past Will Kerlin, on a goal which saw Marr pick up an assist.

But the Pitbulls were aggressive with their tactics and opted to pull the goalie with just under four minutes to play.

It instantly paid off, as Jay Warren scored to make it a one goal-game.

They did manage to get Kerlin back to the bench when Corey McEwen took a high sticking penalty, but Phantoms held on for the four-point weekend.

Phantoms trailled early at Bees, but Luc Johnson equalised before the end of the first period.

Speirs and Mitchell-King eased Phantoms into a 3-1 lead which became 3-2 by the end of the second period.