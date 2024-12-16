​Two points from two tough games against teams around them in the National League standings was a satisfactory outcome for Peterborough Phantoms as they prepare for the festive fixtures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​There was a break from the city side’s usual formula this season as they claimed a terrific 6-3 road win at Sheffield Steeldogs in a Friday night game. That was a fourth win in a row for Slava Koulikov’s men.

But they couldn't stretch the streak to five as impressive third-placed team Swindon Wildcats inflicted a rare home defeat on Phantoms. Swindon were comfortable 6-2 winners at Planet ice to inflict just a third home defeat of the campaign on their hosts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms remain fourth in the National League table, four points behind Swindon and level on points with Sheffield.

Austin MItchell-King was among the scorers for Phantoms in Sheffield. Photo Paul Young.

Standings

Leeds 26 20 6 +52 31

MK L 27 19 8 +50 41

Swindon 26 16 10 +41 36

Louie Kynaston is on international duty with GB Under 18s. Photo Paul Young.

Phantoms 27 16 11 -2 32

Sheffield 27 15 12 -5 32

Hull 26 14 12 +25 31

Romford 26 13 13 -7 28

Solway 25 12 14 -4 26

Telford 19 10 19 -32 22

Bristol 27 7 20 -57 19

Berkshire 27 5 22 -61 13

REPORTS

v Sheffield

A strong second period set up victory for Phantoms in South Yorkshire.

The hosts led 2-1 after the first session thanks to goals either side of Austin Mitchell-KIng’s leveller for the visitors.

Sheffield had been the better side and they were on top at the start of the middle period, but the game turned with two goals in a minute from Luke Ferrara and Cam Hough. Phantoms moved 4-2 ahead before the buzzer with a powerplay goal from Jarvis Hunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Phantoms never really looked back as Hough added a second goal for 5-2 and, after a reply from Sheffield, Callum Buglass completed the scoring eight minutes from time.

v Swindon

Phantoms actually scored first through Hough who followed up after a shot from Ferrara had struck a post.

But three goals in a four-minute first period burst from the Wildcats, including a rocket shot from former Polish international Tomasz Malasinski, rocked the city side and they never recovered.

The lead stretched to 6-1 by the end of period two with former Phantom Eddie Bebris among the scorers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms kept going in the final session and at least had the last word with a goal from Hunt.

Phantoms were without injured defenceman Brad Bowering for both games.

GB call

Phantoms youngster Louie Kynaston has travelled to Germany to represent GB Under 18s in the Winter Challenge Tour.

The local teenage forward is enjoying a breakthrough season with Phantoms.