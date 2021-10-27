Peterborough Phantoms travel to Telford searching for that elusive first National League win

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikoc issues instructions to his players

The city side head to Telford Tigers for a National League game tonight (October 27) bottom of the table and they are the only side yet to win a point.

Weekend reverses at MK Lightning and at home to Raiders made it four defeats in a row, but Koulikov remains positive.

“Despite the final result, we actually played well on Saturday night and all of the guys really competed well for the full 60 minutes,” Koulikov said. “Our power play was really effective and we missed a few other chances which on another night could’ve gone in and it would’ve been a different game.

“Sunday night was a difficult one to review straight away. I really thought there were a lot of good things from our first three games, but on Sunday I don’t think we played that well.

“But you can’t play 50 or 60 games a season and play well in every single one. That being said, we still could’ve won the game with the chances we did create.

“It will be a tough game in Telford as they’re a good team with a good coach and they’ve made their rink a really difficult place to go and play. But we’ll go there with a game plan and look to get both points from the game.