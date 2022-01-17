Peterborough Phantoms topple title challengers to complete back-to-back perfect weekends

Will Weldon (left) scored for Phantoms in Telford. Photo: Darrill Stoddart.

The city side won decisively 6-3 at the home of the team who started the weekend on top. They are now second with Phantoms up to fifth in a nine-team league after back-to-back perfect weekends.

Captain Will Weldon got the Phantoms up and running in the ninth minute with a blue liner, which found a way past Brad Day in the Telford net.

But the Tigers hit back through Ross Connolly, who ripped an effort into the top corner to tie the game five minutes later.

And the home side went into the first intermission with the lead, as Brodie Jesson latched onto Joe Aston’s centring pass to fire beyond Phantoms netminder Jordan Marr.

But their lead didn’t last long. Ales Padelek levelled the game three minutes into the second period after Glenn Billing’s initial shot was kicked straight to him by Day.

And Duncan Speirs then put the Phantoms back in front with a 31st minute powerplay goal. The Scottish forward went to the back post and was picked out by Billing for a simple finish.

The provider turned scorer just under two minutes later, with Billing finding space on the back post this time to put the Phantoms 4-2 to the good.

And it was Billing who made it five, tapping home a simple finish after Day’s save rebounded straight to him.

Telford started the third period with energy and began to throw everything they had at the Phantoms goal, but they found Marr and his defence in fine form, as they blocked everything which came at them.