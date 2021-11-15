Peterborough Phantoms topple the table-toppers to complete a wonderful winning weekend

Man-of-the-match Jasper Foster scored for Phantoms against Sheffield. Photo: Matt Sludds.

Phantoms saw a 3-0 lead wiped out by the visitors early in the third period before Luc Johnson claimed what turned out to be the winning goal with under five minutes to play.

The city side then had to withstand some late pressure - including a five-on-three powerplay - before celebrating an excellent win to follow their resounding success at Leeds Knights 24 hours earlier.

Nathan Pollard got the Phantoms up and after taking a stretch pass from Callum Buglass, before going to the backhand and sending it under Sheffield netminder Dmitri Zimozdra.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And the second quickly followed, as former Steeldogs Nathan Salem and Duncan Speirs linked up, with the latter applying the finishing touch.

Jasper Foster added his first goal on home ice to complete a fantastic opening period for the Phantoms. When Speirs’ shot was kicked out by Zimozdra, Foster reacted quickest to one-time the rebound into the top shelf.

If the first period belonged to the Phantoms, the second certainly didn’t. Former Phantom James Spurr got the Steeldogs on the board early in the frame, ripping an effort past Jordan Marr.

And they were back to within one when Nathan Ripley snuck the puck into the net from a tight angle with 35:07 on the clock.

And the Steeldogs levelled the scores in the first half of the third period, Ripley again in the right place at the right time to capitalise on a chance in close to Marr’s goal.

And when tempers flared, the Phantoms stayed the cooler of the sides and found the winning goal on the power play. And it was Johnson who found himself alone in front of net to send the Phantoms fans into raptures.

However, with minutes to play, the Phantoms found themselves killing a 5 on 3 penalty, which became a 6 on 3 when the Dogs pulled their goalie.