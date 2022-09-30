Peterborough Phantoms to learn from double defeat at the hands of Leeds Knights

Phantoms coach Slava Koulikov addresses his players. Photo: Tom Scott.

The teams went into the weekend with perfect National League and Cup records after two matches apiece, but it was the Knights who maintained their exceptional start with a 5-2 home win followed by a 7-4 win at Planet Ice.

Phantoms will seek to make amends with National League and Cup wins at new club Bristol Pitbulls on Saturday and at home to Telford Tigers on Sunday (5.30pm).

“It was two very good ice hockey teams going back and forth,” Phantoms defenceman Callum Buglass told the club’s media team.

"In the home game we needed to score the next goal when 4-3 up, but we will get better and in the future we will shut those games out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Leeds are very good. They essentially have two first lines, but we managed to stop them at times in both matches.

"We certainly gave as good as we got as far as I’m concerned.

"It was a disappointing weekend, but we have a coach in Slava Koulikov who is briliant at making adjustments that make a difference so we will be ready for them next time.

"It’s early days, but obviously we will be looking to bounce back this weekend.”

Advertisement Hide Ad