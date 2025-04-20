Peterborough Phantoms teenager wins a silver medal with GB, plus an extra import allowed in National League next season

Louie Kynaston in action for GB.

Peterborough Phantoms’ teenager Louie Kynaston has returned home from GB Under 18 duty with a silver medal.

The local lad was part of the GB squad who contested Division Two of the IIHF U18 World Championship Div2 in Asiago, Italy.

He contributed an assist in a 3-0 win over Canada and in a 3-0 win over Romania. GB also beat Netherlands 1-0 and China 3-0 to set up a winner-takes-all clash with the host nation.

Sadly that game was lost 4-2 despite another assist from Kynaston so GB finished runners-up.

Louie Kynaston is in the middle of a GB Under 18 celebration.

Kynaston has been a regular in Phantoms’ National League squad this season. Phantoms contest that competition’s Grand Final against MK Lightning today (Sunday). The city side beat Swindon Wildcats 4-2 in yesterday’s semi-final.

National League teams can field four import players from the start of next season. They can only currently employ three ‘non-British trained players.’

A league spokesman said “The Planet Ice NIHL National League is always striving to become bigger and better. We believe increasing the number of import players will not only raise the quality of play on the ice, but also enhance the experience for fans, players, and clubs alike.”