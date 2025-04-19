Salem hat-trick sends Phantoms into a Grand Final clash with MK Lightning

Phantoms' hat-trick hero Nathan Salem celebrates during the play-off semi-final win over Swindon. Photo: Willow Florence Photography

Nathan Salem hit a hat-trick as Peterborough Phantoms won a cracking National League Play-off semi-final against the Swindon Wildcats in Coventry on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city side finished 12 points behind their opponents in the regular season, but Slava Koulikov’s men have been become big game specialists and they proved it again with a 4-2 success.

Phantoms enjoyed the boost of a first-minute goal and led 2-0 before Swindon hit back to level at 2-2 after two periods. But Salem proved the matchwinner in the final session with two goals although the game was in the balance until he completed his hat-trick in the final minute when Swindon had pulled their netminder in favour of an extra skater.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phantoms will play local rivals MK Lightning in the Grand Final in Coventry on Sunday (4pm face-off). MK pipped treble-chasing Leeds Knights 5-4 in overtime in their semi-final.

Phantoms celebrate their play-off semi-final success against Swindon Wildcats in Coventry. Photo: Willow Florence Photography

Salem gave Phantoms the perfect start against Swindon today when picking up the puck from Tom Norton in the centre of the ice before driving forward and scoring with just 45 seconds on the clock.

That strike gave Phantoms great momentum and Jasper Foster and Luke Ferrara were both denied by Swindon netminder Renny Marr before Ferrara did make it 2-0 at 11.42 after good work from Cam Hough.

Swindon rallied, but Phantoms were solid defensively until a goalmouth scramble saw Tomasz Malasinski poke home from close range in the 18th minute to make it 2-1 at the break. Hayden Lavigne made a couple of big saves to keep Phantoms in front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marr thwarted Hough at the start of the second period and also kept out fierce strikes from Austin Mitchell-King and Salem, but it was Swindon who scored next to level the game up. Balint Pakozdi was the scorer on 30.39 with former Phantom Edgar Bebris claiming the assist.

Undeterred Phantoms stepped it up again and Marr had to make further top saves to keep out Duncan Speirs, twice, and Hough as it remained 2-2 heading into the final period.

Both netminders made important stops as the game became stretched before Phantoms broke the deadlock through Salem on 52.24, assisted by Mitchell-King. Lavigne and Marr made brilliant close-range stops in a tense finale before the latter was taken off enabling Salem to shoot into an unguarded goal to complete an great day for him and his club.