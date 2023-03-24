A goal for Phantoms against Leeds in the first leg of the National League Cup Final. Photo: SBD Photography

​Salava Koulikov’s side slammed in six goals without reply at Planet Ice last Friday to put one hand on the trophy.

But Phantoms are also wary of a team who have clinched top spot in the National League standings with four games to spare and who beat the city side by a six-goal margin earlier this month, when triumphing 9-3 at Planet Ice.

Ralfs Circenis, Will Weldon, Joe Gretton, Tom Norton, Lukas Sladkovsky and Ales Padalek scored the first leg goals.

Lukas Sladkovsky scores for Phantoms v Leeds in the National League Cup Final first leg. Photo: SBD Photography

"The final isn’t won yet,” veteran Phantoms forward Padelek told the club’s YouTube channel. "We have to prove we deserve the trophy by playing well again, against a great side.

"Leeds have great players and score lots of goals. They are capable of scoing six in a game themselves so we have to go there in the same sort of form as the first leg.

"No-one expected to win 6-0, but we put in a great team performance. We scored goals and defended well with players blocking shots all night.”

Phantoms didn’t let a stunning success go to their heads as they forced tired legs and bruised bodies into battle at Raiders and at home to Sheffield in the following days and recorded two National League wins.

The second leg of the cup final in Leeds is followed by a National League trip to Sheffield on Saturday and a home game with Telford on Sunday (5.30pm).

First-choice netminder Jordan Marr is expected to return for the final.

​SIGNING NEWS

Defenceman Callum Buglass has commited to Phantoms for the 2023-24 season.

Head coach Koulikov said: “Callum is a great guy and a great hockey player. We knew when he came in a few years ago that we were getting a good player, but his progression has been unbelievable.”

SEASON TICKETS

Phantoms have released their season ticket prices for the 2023-24 season.

​There is a slight increase on prices charged for the current campaign.

A Phantoms season ticket will cover 27 competitive home games, but won’t include play-off games or cup semi-final and final matches.

There are family season tickets available for one, two and 3 children.

PRICES: Adults: £420; Concessions: £288; Child (3-15): £192; Family tickets from £732 to £1,272; Infants (under 3, free).

Payment plans are available. Season ticket holders get 10% off the price of club merchandise and two free guest passes per season.

Further information and how to purchase season tickets at www.gophantoms.co.uk.

